Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives C$34.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$29.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$26.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

