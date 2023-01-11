KILT Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69,461,593,074,648.70 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $69,461,593,074,648.70 billion and $107,046.16 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

