Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,814. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

