Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 77,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,920,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

