Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 77,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,920,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
Separately, China Renaissance lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.72.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
