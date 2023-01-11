KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $965.03 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04447303 USD and is up 26.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $877.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

