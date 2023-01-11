Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 81,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,082. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after buying an additional 338,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

