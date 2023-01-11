Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Konami Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Konami Group Price Performance

Shares of KONMY stock remained flat at 22.07 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is 24.66. Konami Group has a 1-year low of 20.68 and a 1-year high of 34.08.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

