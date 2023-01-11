Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $18.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.63) to €16.10 ($17.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

