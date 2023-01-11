Konnect One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,928.55 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $36,928.55 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

