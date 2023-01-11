KonPay (KON) Price Hits $0.0502 on Major Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KonPay has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00442516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $226.51 or 0.01299159 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,449.42 or 0.31255784 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

