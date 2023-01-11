KonPay (KON) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One KonPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $105.92 million and $1.17 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 120% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00442355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01123443 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.09 or 0.31244365 BTC.

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

