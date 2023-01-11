KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 40 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.69% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

