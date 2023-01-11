Kujira (KUJI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $105,121.73

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $55.55 million and $105,121.73 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 120.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00445753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $227.25 or 0.01307050 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.03 or 0.31484409 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 106,961,582 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.49584835 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $89,418.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

