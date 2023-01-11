Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,867.73

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $110.72 million and approximately $26,867.73 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

