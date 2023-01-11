L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $219.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.93.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $201.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.51 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.17.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

