L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $219.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.93.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LHX stock opened at $201.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.51 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.17.
Insider Activity
In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
