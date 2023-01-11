Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Trading 3.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $285.00. The stock traded as high as $254.37 and last traded at $254.37. Approximately 2,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 551,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.29.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

