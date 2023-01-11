Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LDSCY. AlphaValue cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.70) to GBX 575 ($7.01) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($8.53) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.25.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

