Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.09.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $15,438,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.