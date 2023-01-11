Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,616.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 96,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 91,097 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 43.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $11,579,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 201,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 102.4% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,097. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

