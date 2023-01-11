Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,497 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.10% of Graham worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

GHC stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.99. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $622.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.00. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $664.37.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

