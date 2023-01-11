Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 276.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 40,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

