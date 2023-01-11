Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,596 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. 109,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,621. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

