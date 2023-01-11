Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 21,792 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
