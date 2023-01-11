Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.68.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 136,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,752. The company has a market capitalization of $235.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

