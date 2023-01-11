Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $9.97 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Loews accounts for 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.