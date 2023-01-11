Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.94. 27,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

