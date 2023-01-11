Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE:OI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

