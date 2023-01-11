Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 12,326 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $105.32. 89,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

