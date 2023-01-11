Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $112.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

