Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 695 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 194,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Featured Stories

