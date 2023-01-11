Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $51.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 24.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $51,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after buying an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $252.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $282.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

