Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.75% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 999.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,914. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.