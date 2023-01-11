Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,374. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.88. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

