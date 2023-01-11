Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 117,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.