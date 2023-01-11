Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,765 shares of company stock worth $2,944,871. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 51,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Stories

