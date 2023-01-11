Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after buying an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 127,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 46.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

