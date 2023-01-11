Leuthold Group LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in United Rentals by 60.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $388.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.83.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.58.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

