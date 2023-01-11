Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,990.00.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 87,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,872. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

