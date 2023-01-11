Leuthold Group LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

NYSE CB traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $224.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,224. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.20. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

