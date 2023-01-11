Leuthold Group LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 1.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.