Leuthold Group LLC Increases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 141.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 264,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,503,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. 106,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

