Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
KR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,501. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.
In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
