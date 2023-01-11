Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,501. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

