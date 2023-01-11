Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.92. 27,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

