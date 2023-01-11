Leuthold Group LLC Takes $4.27 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.81.

UPS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.93. 50,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,259. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

