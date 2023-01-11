LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.48 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $13.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

LGIH opened at $103.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $141.85.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.06). LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $547.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

