Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.37 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and $8.37 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,469.37 or 0.08401428 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003413 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.
Lido wstETH Profile
Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Buying and Selling Lido wstETH
