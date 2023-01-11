Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.46

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.46 and traded as high as C$63.96. Linamar shares last traded at C$62.86, with a volume of 67,517 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Linamar Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,869,000. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,311,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,869,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,938 shares of company stock worth $3,369,216.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

