Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.30. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 35,536 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.
Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
