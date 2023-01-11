Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.30. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 35,536 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.