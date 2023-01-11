Lisk Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004469 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $109.11 million and $9.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002380 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004969 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,283,870 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

