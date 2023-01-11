Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Lifted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.73.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $462.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $480.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $359.45 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

